Bicyclist killed in crash on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a car and bicyclist

On Sept. 1 around 11:10 p.m., 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew was riding his bike in the center lane on Indian Head Highway near the intersection with Fort Washington Road. Both Yehenew and the driver he collided with were heading northbound, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. 

Yehenew was taken to a hospital, but despite treatment, he died several days later on Sept. 4. The driver of the vehicle was not taken to a hospital after the crash.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

