Bicyclist killed in crash on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a car and bicyclist.
On Sept. 1 around 11:10 p.m., 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew was riding his bike in the center lane on Indian Head Highway near the intersection with Fort Washington Road. Both Yehenew and the driver he collided with were heading northbound, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Yehenew was taken to a hospital, but despite treatment, he died several days later on Sept. 4. The driver of the vehicle was not taken to a hospital after the crash.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.
RELATED: 'I'm blown away' | Widow of US Diplomat and cyclist struck and killed by truck organizes memorial ride in her honor
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.