Woman hit by flatbed truck while riding bike killed

The cyclist was hit by a flatbed truck on River Road in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another cyclist has been killed in the DMV, this time in a crash in Montgomery County.

Police and first responders were sent to the 5200 block of River Road just after 4 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman hit by a truck while riding her bike. When Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) arrived on scene, they found the woman dead, and she was pronounced on the scene.

According to MCPD the woman was struck by a flatbed truck. The driver of the truck stayed on scene, and police said they were cooperating with the investigation. The name of the victim will be released when next of kin has been properly notified.

River Road between Ridgefield Road and Little Falls Parkway was temporarily closed during the investigation, with only one lane is open in each direction at the time of the crash.

A recent traffic study was done to show which roads in Montgomery county were the most dangerous and deadliest. The Predictive Safety Analysis Final Report looked at every roadway and intersection to estimate the number of crashes and explore some of the most dangerous traffic locations. Between 2015 and 2019, there were over 59,000 crashes in Montgomery County, resulting in over 1,200 severe injuries and nearly 150 fatalities, according to the report.