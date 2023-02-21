x
Cyclist hit by car in Chevy Chase

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a car in Chevy Chase, Maryland Tuesday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), officers were called to the area of Leland Street and Woodbine Street just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been riding his bike in the area when he was hit by a car. The driver stayed on the scene following the crash.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital for help with serious injuries but they weren't life-threatening. 

Police have not said what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online

