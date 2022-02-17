2-car crash near DC school has neighbors calling for change

"It’s an accident here on average a once a month,” one neighbor said about a five-point intersection near Minnesota Avenue, Ely Place and 34th St, SE.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Inches away from Kimball Elementary School, two cars collided Thursday afternoon, shutting down the surrounding roads for a few hours.

The two-car crash happened at a five-point intersection near the 3300 block of Minnesota Ave, Southeast at Ely Place and 34th St just before 12:30 p.m.

Two people were taken away by first responders, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

“They swerved in front of me and miss my car by about six inches,” Ulysee Davis said.

Davis has lived in the area for more than 30 years and said crashes and speeding have been an ongoing problem.

“In this particular intersection, it’s an accident here on average once a month,” Davis said.

DC Police haven't yet released specifics on how the crash happened. WUSA9 reached out to DDOT about the intersection, how many accidents have occurred there in the past year and if there have been any complaints.

DDOT responded by saying, "We will look into this.”

Really horrible car crash earlier this afternoon. I saw two people get taken to the hospital. Tonight, we hear from neighbors who say they’ve been asking for cameras and speed bumps in this area for years. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/f7pK0zGVst — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) February 17, 2022

But Davis said neighbors have been asking for speed bumps for years.

“People have been crying out for speed cameras," Davis said. "They don't have any at this is school and should have them, especially at the school. It makes you feel like nobody's listening, nobody's doing anything. This can be better."

WUSA9 checked DDOT's website and found there are no speed or traffic cameras in this particular area.

Fortunately, students were not outside at the time of the crash, but Davis said it’s only a matter of time before there’s another crash.