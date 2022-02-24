RULES: Text to win tickets to Bright Stars Night at the Circus

Here are the official rules for entry.

WASHINGTON — Enter for a chance to enjoy the exclusive first Saturday night performance of Omnium: A Bold New Circus' debut live season of I'mPossible with family, friends, colleagues, and the Easterseals community.

Led by the powerful presence of Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson, Omnium Circus features awe-inspiring superstars including a diverse and multi-abled cast and crew that are poised to bring joy and inspiration to audiences of all ages and abilities.

Easterseals DC MD VA enriches lives and expands opportunities for all children and adults in our communities, including people with disabilities, military backgrounds and first responders.

Bright Stars provides supporters and Easterseals families a fun-filled evening while raising funds for its life-changing programs.

Text the word "CIRCUS" to 202-895-5588 for a chance to win tickets to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. performance at Capital One Hall in Tysons Corner.

Garage parking is available in the garage on Capital One Drive North near Scotts Crossing Road. Parking is $10 per car and will be available for pre-purchase once you receive you electronic tickets. The new McLean Metro Station (Silver Line) is conveniently located along Dolly Madison Boulevard and is accessible from Scotts Crossing Road. Additional information about the venue can be found at: https://www.capitalonehall.com/faq

All event attendees over the age of 12 are required to provide proof of full vaccination (the last dose of which was administered at least 14 days prior), or an approved COVID-19 negative test taken no more than 48 hours before entering. Proof of vaccination can be your physical card or a photo of your card. The name on the card or negative test must match the name on your photo ID. All attendees including those under the age of 12, must wear protective masks regardless of vaccination status while inside except when actively eating or drinking. For additional information regarding safety and protocols, visit: BrightStarsDC.org

WUSA 9 Zip Whip to Win Tickets to Bright Stars Night at the Circus Giveaway Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Zip Whip to Win Tickets to Bright Stars Night at the Circus” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WUSA9, TEGNA Co., Inc., Bright Stars Night at the Circus (“Sponsor”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Friday, February 25, 2022 and end at 10:00 a.m. (E.T.) Friday, February 25, 2022 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Text Message Entry: Send a text message to (202) 895-5588 with "CIRCUS” in the body of the text message. You must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter via text message. Entrants will be sent a text message confirming entry.

Entrants will be charged standard messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. Message and data rates may apply.

All entries must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. (E.T.) Friday, February 25, 2022. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules.

Maximum one (1) entry per person. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection One (1) Winner will be selected in a random drawing, from among all eligible entries, to be held on or about Friday, February 25, 2022. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Tickets may be redeemed one (1) time. The winner and his/her guests’ must redeem the tickets on the same day.

5. Prizes and Odds. One (1) Winner will receive four (4) tickets good for one (1) day valid at Bright Stars Night at the Circus located at Capital One Hall in Tysons, VA (AVR: $25.00 Value.) Tickets may be redeemed one (1) time on any public operating day through February 26, 2022.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner(s) will be notified on or about Friday, February 25, 2022, at the telephone number used for entry, email address or mailing address provided on Winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach Winner by phone after three (3) attempts or return of email as undeliverable may result in disqualification of Winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winner may waive his or her right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash.

Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. To claim the prize winner must present a valid photo identification. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by

Sponsor. Failure to complete, sign and return the affidavit of release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a Winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Delivery of the prize 84531 will be arranged following Sponsor’s receipt of the fully executed affidavit of release. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all text message entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the wireless phone from which the entry is sent and all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which the entry is sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions

regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Tickets are subject to availability, restrictions, limitations, and cancellations. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Jiffy Lube Live including closings, schedule changes, or cancellations.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. The WUSA 9 Text To Win Bright Stars Night at the Circus Tickets Sweepstakes is

sponsored by WUSA9 and Easter Seals. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects.

Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For the name of Winners