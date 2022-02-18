x
The National Arboretum eagles have laid an egg | It's A DC Thing

This is the first egg for the bald eagle known as LOTUS.

WASHINGTON — The bald eagles at the National Arboretum just laid an egg! The arboretum shared the good news on Twitter Thursday.

The eagle, known as LOTUS, for Lady of the United States, laid the egg with the male eagle living in the Arboretum known as Mr. President.

You might remember there was some controversy last year when LOTUS actually forced another female eagle, known as The First Lady, out of the nest.

Well, LOTUS ultimately held her ground and now she's incubating her first egg. The arboretum says it's the first time in several eggs that the eagles at the arboretum have laid an egg.

Mr. P and LOTUS aren't the only eagles in our area laying eggs. The eagles at the Dulles Greenway, recently named Rosa and Martin, just laid two eggs. Those eggs are due to hatch on March 8.

Experts say we'll likely see more eagles in our region as they begin to pair up and lay eggs.

