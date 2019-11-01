WASHINGTON — The Capital Area Food Bank is holding five free pop-up markets in the D.C. area to help government employees and contractors who have been furloughed.

The pop-up markets will be outside of 5 Giant locations on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Furloughed government employees and contractors just need to show a valid ID or federal contractor ID in order to receive free produce and shelf-stable items.

Up to 250 people at each Giant pop-up market can get produce and groceries.

The pop-up markets will be set up at the following locations:

Brentwood store (DC), 1050 Brentwood Road Brentwood, Washington, DC

Richmond Highway (VA), 6800 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA

Campus Way South (MD), 10480 Campus Way South, Largo, MD

Allentown Rd (MD), 7074 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs, MD

Rockville Pike (MD), 12051 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD

Capital Area Food Bank is also looking for 50 volunteers to help pack 30,000 pounds of produce for the pop-up shops this weekend.

