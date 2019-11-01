WASHINGTON — A number of organizations in the Washington, D.C., area are chipping in to help furloughed federal workers feed their pets during the government shutdown.

Friday marked Day 21 of the government shutdown – and the first missed pay check for many federal workers.

Services have already sprung up to help workers who need assistance feed themselves. On Saturday, for example, the Capital Area Food Bank will be holding five free pop-up markets in the D.C. area to help furloughed government employees.

For government workers who need help feeding not just themselves, but their pets, during the shutdown, resources are available as well. The following organizations and businesses have said they will provide pet food to individuals who show their government IDs:

If your organization is offering pet-related assistance during the shutdown, contact the WUSA9 web team via email or Twitter and we’ll add you to the list!

MORE SHUTDOWN COVERAGE