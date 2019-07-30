MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — About dozen campers and the driver are injured after a crash involving their bus and a work truck on River Road in Montgomery County, Maryland Tuesday morning, official said.

The injured campers are being taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK. There is a total of 40 to 50 passengers on the bus.

Some lanes are blocked on River Road between Bradley Boulevard and Falls Road and between Newbridge Road and Persimmon Road.

No additional information has been released at this time.

