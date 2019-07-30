WASHINGTON — A daughter helped save her bedridden mother during a D.C. house fire by dragging her to the front door where firefighters got her to safety, according to DC Fire officials.

The fire started in a bedroom in the 3500 block N Street SE early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished.

Smoke detectors altered the family to the fire and the woman's daughter was able to help get her out of the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

After the fire, officials said the family was searching for a missing dog.