This Bowie State student is nominated for a Tony for playing the King of Pop in 'MJ: The Musical'

BOWIE, Md. — A student from Bowie State University is nominated for one of Broadway's highest honors.

Myles Frost, a music technology major at Bowie State, has been performing in the lead role of Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical since last year, when he made his debut at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Since then, Frost has been dazzling Broadway audiences in New York with his acting, dancing and singing. Now he's nominated for a Tony award.

Frost is competing in the for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Professor Tewodross W. Williams, chair of the Fine and Performing Arts Department at Bowie State, says he is overcome with joy at the news of the nomination.

"When I saw him perform on Broadway in March, I knew he was a special talent,” Williams said in a press release.

Including Frost's nomination, MJ: The Musical was nominated for 10 Tonys in total, including best musical. That's the second-most nominations for one production, behind A Strange Loop.