x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

This Bowie State student is nominated for a Tony for playing the King of Pop in 'MJ: The Musical'

Myles Frost has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.
Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Myles Frost, center, appears on stage during the "MJ: The Musical" Broadway opening night curtain call at the Neil Simon Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

BOWIE, Md. — A student from Bowie State University is nominated for one of Broadway's highest honors.

Myles Frost, a music technology major at Bowie State, has been performing in the lead role of Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical since last year, when he made his debut at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Since then, Frost has been dazzling Broadway audiences in New York with his acting, dancing and singing. Now he's nominated for a Tony award. 

Frost is competing in the for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Professor Tewodross W. Williams, chair of the Fine and Performing Arts Department at Bowie State, says he is overcome with joy at the news of the nomination.

"When I saw him perform on Broadway in March, I knew he was a special talent,” Williams said in a press release.

Including Frost's nomination, MJ: The Musical was nominated for 10 Tonys in total, including best musical. That's the second-most nominations for one production, behind A Strange Loop.

Winners will be announced on CBS and Paramount+ on June 12.

RELATED: 'A Strange Loop' earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations

RELATED: Bowie State senior wins Black History Month design contest for Target

RELATED: This Black Irish step dancer is making history in award-winning Riverdance show

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Black homeowners say they face discrimination for their home appraisals