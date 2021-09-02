Ballou Stay school teacher dies from COVID | 'She made everyone feel important'

Mrs. Helen White taught cosmetology at Ballou Stay in Southeast

WASHINGTON — COVID has claimed the life of a beloved DC Public Schools teacher, according to family and colleagues.

Helen M. White passed over the weekend. She was a cosmetology instructor at Ballou Stay, an alternative adult education program, since 2007.

Principal Cara Fuller sent a letter to the school community about the loss writing, “She had a special relationship and bond with each person. She made everyone feel important.”

White was more than just a teacher, she was a long-time community servant and staple in Ward 8.

According to family members, White grew up in the Barry Farms housing development, married her long-time love and had five kids.

In the 1980s she ran her own hair salon in downtown Anacostia. Her niece, Danielle White, said, “people came from all over the city to get their hair done by Ms. Helen.”

After 20 years of business, White closed the shop and decided to share her talents with the students at Ballou Stay.

“This school was special to her,” added White, “because she was given an opportunity to serve teens and adults that needed a second chance at life.”

Family and friends are planning a vigil outside of Ballou Stay Wednesday evening to honor her life.

A GoFundMe has been established to help support the family.

While it is unclear how Ms. White contracted the virus, DCPS released a statement and letter acknowledging there was “an individual who was last present at Ballou Stay on January 11, 2021 has reported a positive test for the coronavirus (COVID-19).” They did not identify that individual.