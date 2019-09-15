ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County police say no evidence of a shooting has been found at the Ballston Quarter movie theater after reports surfaced Saturday night.

Initially the Office of Emergency Management said they were responding to a possible shooting at the mall's movie theater. The alert location was listed at 4238 Wilson Boluevard. The mall and theater are located near the Ballston-MU Metro Station.

Police say no victims have been found. Authorities are asking people to avoid the mall and the theater.

The theater was put under a shelter in place while officers searched the area. At this time, those sheltering in place have been evacuated. One person was injured trying to self-evacuated the building, according to police. They are now being treated at a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Officials are still on scene investigating the reports with the help of a police helicopter. Police have not said where the reports of a shooting came from or what lead up to the calls. Authorities have also not released specific details on the description of the 911 call or any other reports of the shooting.

Police say they plan to stay on scene for a significant amount of time to conduct their investigation.

