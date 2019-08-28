ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Arlington, Virginia after a man forced his way into an office suite Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before noon in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive in Arlington at a commercial building near the Pentagon.

A woman and the gunman were the two injured in the shooting, police said. Each were taken to a hospital where they were listed in critical, but stable condition, officials said. Neither has been identified.

Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage said people inside the building briefly sheltered in place, while police "methodically" searched and investigated. Savage said they are no longer looking for a gunman.

"At this point, it appears there are no more active shooters inside the building," Savage said. "We do not believe at this time there is any active violence inside."

Policed lifted the shelter-in-place status at 1:17 p.m.

Savage later said the two people involved appeared to know each other.

"At this time, this appears to be between known individuals," Savage said during a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

Savage said there was no threat to the community.

Police has asked people to avoid the area while they investigate.

People working inside the Pentagon told WUSA9 they were also told to take shelter following the shooting. A screen shot of their emergency notification from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency showed officials said for "tenants of [that] facility are advised to immediately take cover in an enclosed space."

The Pentagon is about 0.7 miles from the location of the shooting incident.

There are no schools in the area.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

