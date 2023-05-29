Arlington County students now allowed to carry opioid overdose medication

Students who are in ninth grade and up are allowed to start carrying Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, at Arlington Public Schools.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Students in Arlington Public Schools can now carry a lifesaving opioid overdose medication on campus.

As of Friday, students who are in ninth grade and up were allowed to start carrying Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, on school grounds.

To carry the medication, which can very quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, students must obtain permission from their parents. Students who are 18 years old can consent themselves.

Consent may be provided through ParentVue or through the Naloxone Authorization Form. For more information on giving consent, click here.

Amid the opioid epidemic and the increasing issue of fentanyl poisoning, the school district decided to allow the medication to be carried on campus in the event it can be used to save a student's life.

Students who need training may attend a training by the Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative on June 1 at Washington-Liberty High School from 7-8 p.m.

The school district said an additional training is being planned for the week of June 5.

It's important to note that anyone who gets misdiagnosed as having an opioid overdose, Naloxone cannot harm the person as it is just an opioid blocker. No harm will be done if Narcan is given to someone having a different medical emergency.