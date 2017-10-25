Students call on American University to offer Narcan in dorms after possible overdose on campus

DC Fire & EMS responded to a call of a possible overdose at McDowell Hall on American University's campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of American University students and alumni are calling to make Narcan, a brand of naloxone, available at all dorms on campus.

In an open letter to American University, they called for change and garnered signatures from more than 400 people as of Wednesday night.

Therese Wilson told WUSA9 this letter came to light because of an overdose on-campus over the weekend.

However, this call in itself has brought to light some concern.

In scanner audio, dispatchers are heard at 3:22 am dispatching first responders to 400 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

They repeat the call again at 3:26 am, this time telling crews they are "responding for an overdose of a 19-year-old female at McDowell Hall, 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW, cross of 4th street".

Around 3:29am, first responders ask "can you verify the address. No one here has called. McDowell Hall should be at AU, which is 4000 Mass Ave."

At 3:34am, the crews are put back in service and less than a minute later,

"DC Fire and EMS responded to a 911 call Saturday night and provided medical response to a campus visitor. Any inquiries about response time should be directed to DC Fire, as American University has no role in their dispatch processes," said Matt Bennett, Vice President, and Chief Communications Officer at American University in a statement to WUSA9.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed to WUSA9 that a 19 year-old female was transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Report indicates it was a 19 year old female, who was transported in non life threatening condition.

American University shared the following statement with WUSA9:

She told WUSA9 that many other institutions have already implemented Narcan to be available on campus for their students, like Columbia University and the University of Maryland to name a few.

To wait to implement Narcan at AU is unethical and deadly. Students will continue to use substances during college, and it is in the interest of their health to prepare for action. As members of the University, past and present, we are incredibly disappointed in the lack of action to prepare for this incident, particularly given the major push from students over the past 5 years for Narcan to be available.