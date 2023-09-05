Arlington opens housing voucher waitlist

On average, the Arlington House Choice Voucher Program only opens the waitlist every 10-20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington residents struggling to make ends meet can now apply to have a portion of their rent covered by the federal government.

Applications are back open for the Arlington Housing Choice Voucher Program (AHCV), which is a federal rental subsidy program that pays a portion of participants’ monthly rent. Officials say the exact portion is determined by a resident's income

Since there are a limited number of vouchers available, the AHCVP maintains a waitlist of eligible households. On average, the waitlist opens for applications every 10 to 20 years.

The latest application period opens 8 a.m. Sept. 13 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 23. After the application period closes, officials say AHCVP will conduct a lottery and keep 5,000 applicants on the waitlist going forward.

To be eligible to apply, participants must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or a non-citizen with documented and eligible immigration status. Due to the program being federally funded, Arlington County Government says it has no control over this requirement.

In addition, residents must be income eligible. There are certain income limits depending on the size of your family.

To find out if you're eligible for rental assistance, click here.

WATCH NEXT: