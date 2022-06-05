Caught on video: Thieves seen smashing, grabbing brand name fames at MrEyeDr in Alexandria

Police say thieves are getting away with tens of thousands of dollars in brand name eye glass frames from stores across the DMV.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — It was a high-dollar heist in during regular business hours. Four masked thieves breaking display cases and grabbing merchandise then running of in minutes - not with jewelry but brand name eye glasses.

"Shock, like what's going on?" Pedro Prudencio says he and his fellow employees at MrEyeDr. were asking as it all happened.

"And then I kind of, I don't know, instinctively kind of also was like, 'Okay, the police are on their way...and I think it kind of worked," he said as the thieves can be seen taking off in the video he recorded.

But not before police say they got away with more than $20,000 in merchandise and damage at MrEyeDr. in Alexandria.

This is not the first time thieves have gone after eye glasses. Just since the end of last year police have been looking into a half dozen similar crimes.

Starting with a Bethesda LensCrafters back in December, police say thieves have hit eye glass stores in Chevy Chase, Georgetown, Arlington, and McClean.

New video of the latest smash and grab at an eye glasses store.

"They're in there within a matter of minutes and then they're just quickly flipping and selling them for whatever they can make on them," said 2nd Lt. Ian Yost with the Fairfax County Police Department. "They're targeting those high end eyeglasses."

And no prescription needed to make a profit on the black market.

"As long as as long as you have the brand name and you're kind of showing it off," said Prudencio.

Police are hoping someone will see something in videos of the crimes that leads to a break in these cases.

In the meantime, Prudencio says his store has its guard up.