'When you go to mow the lawn you wonder if you're going to get run over!' Seminary Road Committee hopes to address crash and speeding concerns

The Seminary Road Committee has launched a survey to collect input, before they present to the Alexandria City Council.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Crashes and close calls are a daily occurrence according to neighbors who live along Seminary Road in Alexandria.

"I don't know what to do anymore," said Ron McNeely Tuesday night.

WUSA9 first spoke to McNeely in March when a driver crashed through his fence along Seminary Road near Fillmore Avenue.

In July, we checked in with him again, after his doorbell camera captured the moments a transformer blew, following another crash.

"Telephone pole was in my yard, car crashed behind it and then the transformer blew right as I walked out," McNeely said.

But, it hasn't eased up, according to McNeely. He claimed Tuesday that in the last week and a half, there have been four more incidents.

"When you go to mow the grass you wonder if you're going to get run over."

Having deja vu? This is along Seminary Road near Fillmore Avenue in #Alexandria. We were just out there a few months ago when a driver smashed into the fence right next to this pole



What do you think needs to be done?@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xWz1Xh766b — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) July 6, 2023

In July, neighbors formed the Seminary Road Committee. Their focus is on finding ways to improve the stretch of roadway for everyone, drivers included.

"Everyone knows it needs fixes," said Victoria Waskowicz. She's the chair of the committee.

"We've been meeting, discussing various strategies that could work to make this a better roadway for everybody," said Waskowicz.

They've created a survey and launched it at the beginning of September. As of September 12, they had already received 86 responses.

They're weighing possible options to present to the city of Alexandria. Those options include making changes like adding a stoplight to a three-way intersection of Seminary Road, Fillmore Avenue and Dover Place.

They're also looking into whether neighbors might support red light cameras at the intersections that already have stoplights.

The speed limit along Seminary Road between I-395 and the Alexandria city limits was lowered from 35 mph to 25 mph in 2021.

The city says they're collecting traffic volume and crash data for that stretch of Seminary Road since the 25 mph speed limit was put in place. They say they're also planning to install devices in the next couple of weeks to capture new speed and traffic data

Waskowicz says the goal is for all of them to meet in the next few months, to each present their findings, and to come to some sort of solution.

"We want to be very considerate of what we do propose so that we know it's going to work, and two, that it's something the community wants. that's why we're looking to get everyone's feedback. We want to do what's right for the community," said Waskowicz.