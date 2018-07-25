ALEXANDRIA, VA -- It's been six months since 16-year-old Jholie Moussa was abducted, killed and left in a Fairfax County Park.

There has been a person of interest named, her ex-boyfriend, but nobody has been charged in her murder.

Police haven't realized her cause of death, since the investigation is still in progress. The Virginia Medical Examiner's office won't release the information because Fairfax County Police requested a hold on it.

But, Jholie's family is taking action on another front. They're trying to change the laws that prevented an Amber Alert from going out when she was reported missing.

Her death has been so devastating for her family that her parents and sister all moved out of Virginia. But, her aunt, uncle and grandmother are pushing for changes in Jholie's name. Changes that they hope will save other missing children.

Jholie Moussa did not runaway.

But, that is what police thought at first. She walked out the front door on her own and told her sister was going to a party in Norfolk.

There was no hard evidence she was in danger. But, when her phone when dead, and she stopped communicating with her twin sister, her family knew she was in trouble, according to Jholie's aunt, Veronica Eyenga.

"We were begging for an Amber Alert to be immediately issued so that all across the nation or if not the region, billboards, radio stations, televisions stations. People needed to be aware of her disappearance," said Eyenga.

The Amber Alert law requires that law enforcement confirm an abduction took place before an alert is issued.

"Because of that we couldn't get any real support. Because the legislation in place did not permit authorities to pursue it on that path," she said.

But Eyenga said some states have made modifications to the law so that all missing children could be included. And that what they're pushing for.

"I don't care why a child goes missing, if that child is under 18, incapable of consenting or signing a legal contract, that child deserves to be searched for. So we're hoping that we're able to put something in place that says every child, missing, abducted or simply ran away, that all need to be found safely. "

They've been meeting with lawmakers, both at the state and federal level. They're organization called "Not A Runaway" is holding Jholie Moussa Remember, first Annual Missing Children's Awareness Day on Saturday August 4th at the Springfield Town center. It's an all day even that includes an Amber Alert forum, prevention measures and and free counselors.

The event on August 4th also includes specialists from police departments of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties, along with the Fairfax County Sheriff's office.

