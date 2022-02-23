x
Alexandria

Crash involving several vehicles ties up traffic in Alexandria

Duke Street temporarily closed due to the multi-vehicle crash that resulted in severe injuries.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above deals with another traffic tie-up from Wednesday morning.

A multivehicle crash temporarily closed Duke Street between Quaker Lane and Roth Streets on Wednesday morning in Alexandria. 

Severe injuries to motorists were reported, with Alexandria Police and EMS on scene. Duke Street was temporarily closed as of around 7:20 a.m. as investigators canvassed the scene and vehicles were removed. 

Vehicles were being diverted to Colvin Street to bypass, with traffic expected to be tied up for a few hours following the wreck.

No further information was immediately available regarding the cause of the wreck or the extent of the injuries to those involved. 

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.

A multi-vehicle crash on Duke Street in Alexandria left motorists with severe injuries on Feb. 23.

