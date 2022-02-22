First wave of truck convoys expected on Capital Beltway on Wednesday

The first wave of protesters will be departing from Scranton, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning and could bring delays on I-495.

WASHINGTON — Groups of trucks could flood the Capital Beltway beginning Wednesday as part of a series of truck convoys aimed at protesting mask mandates and COVID restrictions.

Bob Bolus, who owns a trucking company, organized the first wave of protesters who will be departing from Scranton, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning.

He and others will drive to the Capital Beltway and likely bring delays as they continue a protest movement that began in Canada weeks ago.

"We’re fighting for our rights," he said in an interview with WUSA 9 on Monday. "We expect a thousand or two thousand trucks to be converging on D.C. Other convoys are coming from the south.”

Bolus took aim at multiple issues as the cause of the protest: from mask mandates and trucker rights to fuel prices, Critical Race Theory, and immigration.

By causing disruptions to roads and traffic, he said a message could be sent to President Joe Biden and anyone who voted for him.

"It’s just too damn bad if you’re going to be upset but we’re standing up for your rights as well," Bolus said. "D.C. is going to be in a stranglehold. What we are is considered a huge boa constrictor. A boa constrictor squeezes its prey then swallows it.”

In response to the first wave, Tuesday brought updates on how security officials will handle the flood of truck drivers. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a request for National Guard troops was approved, with the officers being used for traffic support.

The United States Capitol Police (USCP), as well as Maryland and Virginia highway patrols, all remained tight-lipped on security measures but said they were aware of the gatherings.

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-Washington, D.C.) added that she will be meeting with USCP officials on Wednesday to go over security preps and discuss whether or not to temporarily reinstall fencing around the Capitol.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, city trucks were moved into staging areas near D.C. intersections ahead of the arrival of trucks this week.