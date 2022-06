Abortion-rights demonstrator climbs Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in protest of Roe v. Wade reversal

The bridge remains closed until further notice.

WASHINGTON — The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge has shut down after a Roe v. Wade protester climbed the bridge Friday, the District Department of Transportation said.

Following the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade an abortion-rights activist climbed the bridge in protest. The man, identified as Guido Reichstadter, made his way to the top of the bridge where he hung a green banner, which he says is the color of the abortion rights movement. He also streamed himself on TikTok calling for abortion-rights supporters to stand up and unite.

"I've got a life. A job, kids I love, there's pretty much any place I'd rather be than the top of this damn bridge," Reichstadter posted on Twitter. "But I have a responsibility to those I love- to step out, stand up and defend their rights. And so do you! So let's rise up, nonviolently, for Abortion rights!"

Hey I'm at the top of the Frederick Douglass bridge in Washington DC right now & want to know why YOU aren't in the streets nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights? Rise Up my Friends! pic.twitter.com/sDuqmpi8fm — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 24, 2022

The closure will remain in effect until further notice, officials said.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead for their afternoon commute and use alternate routes away from South Capital Street and areas surrounding the bridge.