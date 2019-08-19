WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a city like D.C., murals are everywhere, and many of them have popped up organically. But there are also dozens of murals that are sponsored and paid for by the city government, through the Murals DC Program. Now the city has announced six new murals, which are on the way.

Here are the locations and artists for the six projects:

1) 1925 14th Street NW (Ward 1), Joe Pagac

2) 3400 13th Street NW (Ward 1), Kaliq Crosby

3) 1232 9th Street NW (Ward 2), Aniekan Udofia

4) 104 Kennedy Street NW (Ward 4), Cita Sadeli

5) 1827 West Virginia Avenue NW (Ward 5), Frederico Frum

6) 5600 East Capitol Street NE (Ward 7), Eric B. Ricks

Chris Geldhart, the director for the Department of Public Works, said this program has been around since 2007, and has lead to the creation of approximately 80 murals. The budget for this initiative is set at $100,000 this fiscal year.

Some Past Murals Sponsored by the Program "You Are Welcome" was painted by Cita Sadeli, and is located at 3020 14th Street, NW "Sisterhood" was painted by Kate Deciccio and Rose Jaffe, and is located at 4411 14th Street, NW "Kindred" was painted by Alberto Clerencia, and is located at 1210 V Street, NW "U Street" was painted by Michael Crossett and Skyler Kelly, and is located at 2017 11th Street, NW "DC Jazz Heroes" was painted by Kate DeCiccio and Rose Jaffe, and is located at 624 T Street, NW "Lee's Legacy" was painted by Kaliq Crosby, and is located at 1026 U Street, NW

Geldhart said these murals are meant to beautify the city, and stop the constant graffiti.

"It really engages us with that community that's out there tagging walls. And says we're paying tribute to your art as well," Geldgart said.

WUSA9 caught up with one of those artists, Joe Pagac, as he got to work on the side of a building, near 14th Street NW and U Street NW. He said this artwork is his passion.

Pagac's mural will be visible from 14th Street NW and U Street NW

Evan Koslof

"That's the thing I love the most about it is just stepping back at the end of the day and seeing something that you physically created in the world that's bringing people joy," Pagac said.

Pagac's design will be a memorial to Buck Hill, a longtime mailman in the district, who was best known as a saxophonist.

Buck Hill was a beloved mailman and musician from D.C.

Washington Post

"I think it helps connect people to the history here," said Pagac. "Where so much of this is being re-done. It's nice to have some reminders of the past."

