Scope it Out 5K raises money to fight a cancer on the rise

Colorectal cancer will be the number one cancer-killer of people under age 50, by 2030.

WASHINGTON — The Scope It Out 5K at Freedom Plaza in D.C. brought thousands out on Sunday to raise money to fight colorectal cancer, and raise a message: Get tested.

Colorectal cancer is on the rise on people under 50. Survivor Mimoza Cejku said she had never heard the disease mentioned by her doctors prior to her diagnosis. She attended the walk/run with a large group of friends.

“I'm a survivor, I'm one of those young ones no one thinks it can happen to,” Cejku said. “So please go get checked out, and this is my first year being able to walk it. So I've got all my people here to support.”

Cejku was diagnosed at age 39.

“It was a surreal moment, but I was surrounded by a lot of support, and my support system was always greater than my problem and that’s why I'm here,” she said.

The 5K honored loved ones and survivors, and those who have lost family members worked to increase awareness. An inflatable colon served as a canvas for facts about the disease: for instance, it is curable in most people if it is caught early and removed.