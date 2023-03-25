Man, woman taken into custody after armed robbery in Great Falls and fleeing from police with child in the car, police say

A man and woman were charged in connection to a Safeway armed robbery in Great Falls which they allegedly fled with their child in the vehicle Thursday, police said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two D.C. residents are in custody after the pair allegedly armed with a gun robbed a grocery store in Great Falls and fled from police with their child in the backseat of the car on Thursday, police said.

Fairfax County police identified the suspects as Marquse Lucas, 24, of Washington D.C., and Benea Smith, 32, of Washington D.C.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Safeway grocery store on Georgetown Pike in Great Falls, Church, around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

The pair allegedly stole merchandise and pointed a gun at an employee before leaving the grocery store, according to Fairfax County police. The child was left alone in the backseat of the car during the time of the incident.

Officers spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The duo drove off with the child in the car, prompting a police pursuit, police said. Shortly after that point, the car eventually stopped on I-495 near Lewinsville Road.

Lucas and Smith were taken into custody. Police say no one was injured and the child is safe with caregivers.

Several police cruisers and one car from a member of the community were damaged as a result of the pursuit.

According to officials, police did not locate a gun from the incident.

Lucas is facing multiple charges including robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony disregarding police signal to stop, felony child endangerment, petit larceny, reckless driving, and driving without an operator's license. Smith was charged with robbery with a firearm and felony child endangerment.

Lucas and Smith were also served with an outstanding warrant for robbery from another jurisdiction. The pair are being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about those cases or other similar cases to contact the department's Major Crime Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5.