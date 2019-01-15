WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — We're now in week four of the partial government shutdown and food pantries are helping furloughed government workers.

Founder of Nourish Now in Montgomery County, Brett Meyers, told WUSA9’s Lorenzo Hall, they started getting calls just hours before what would’ve been payday last week.

“Unfortunately, until the shutdown ends, it's going to be more and more people,” said Meyers.

Meyers is trying to keep up with demand.

Nourish Now provided some of the food at last week's potluck for furloughed workers at Montgomery Blair High School.

This week, Meyers is planning to give at least 25 additional families food to last for five days.

Already overbooked for part of this week, Myers said, he's making arrangements to support more families in the coming days

The need is great.

Long lines formed for free food at the Capital Area Food Bank's pop-up markets over the weekend.

Chef Jose Andres tweeted about his plans to open an emergency kitchen in DC to feed government workers and their families, starting Wednesday.

Meyers said, while more people are requesting help, he’s also getting more calls from people asking to help.

“Gosh forbid something like this last a long time, how are we going to handle it?” asked Meyers.

