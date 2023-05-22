Woman crashed into Lyft after speeding away from traffic stop, now she is charged with murder

3 people were killed in the March crash and 2 others were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A woman is facing murder charges in connection to a March crash that left three people dead.

The crash happened along Rock Creek Parkway on March 15. The driver, identified as 43-year-old Nakita Marie Walker, has been charged with second-degree murder Monday.

According to US Park Police, officers tried to pull over Lexus when the woman behind the wheel sped off. The officer reportedly did not follow the Lexus because it did not meet the criteria for a pursuit.

However, the car crashed into a Honda Accord about a mile away. Walker, and the man who was in the Lexus with her at the time of the crash, were injured and taken to an area hospital for help.

Mohamed Kamara, 42, of Burtonsville, Maryland, Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23 of Arlington, Virginia, and Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, also from Arlington were all killed in the crash.

Kamara's family said he was working as a Lyft driver at the time of the incident and had just picked up the two passengers, identified as Velasquez and Mendez.

Due to the ongoing crash investigation, Kamara's family in Maryland has been unable to bury him in a prompt manner as is required by their Muslim faith.

Lesly Torres and her family believe more could have been done to prevent the incident. The Lexus SUV has more than 40 outstanding tickets totaling $12,300, most of them for speeding.

There is no word on why the officer initiated the traffic stop or why Walker fled.



WATCH NEXT: Family of rideshare driver killed in Rock Creek Parkway crash speaks