WASHINGTON — A man is mourning the loss of his fiancee of one month after she was shot several times in Fairmont Heights after a night out with friends.

Phillip Williams said the pain of losing his fiancee, Ashanti Carmon, is awful and unbearable.

"She's gone and she doesn't deserve it," Williams said. "She was the type of lady that wanted something out of her life. She could have made it. She could have made it."

Police said the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Jost Street near the Maryland and D.C. line. The area along Eastern Avenue is a popular hang out spot and known for prostitution.

Williams said Carmon was born a man, but had been living as a woman for years. He said she was the perfect woman. She was a Christian and was recently named the employee of the month at the Dunkin Donuts in Old Town Alexandria.

The transgender community said Carmon's death is a reminder of how their community is a target for violence. They plan to hold a candlelight vigil and press conference at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near where the shooting happened.

Here is a statement they released to WUSA9:

The Transgender community condemns the murder of Ashanti Carmon, a 27-year old transgender woman, who was brutally shot multiple times to death in the 5000 Block of Jost Street in the town of Fairmount Heights Maryland on the morning of Saturday March 30.

The Transgender community and other local LGBTQ organizations joins the Carmon family and friends in mourning this senseless loss. Her murder reminds us all of how often the transgender community is targeted for violence in our society. Sadly, violence against transgender people has become far too common in many cities. While this murder was just across the Eastern Avenue line and happen in Maryland, Ashanti is well known and loved in the DC area by many. In looking back on murders it brings us to the shooting death on Eastern Avenue N.E. of Lashai McClean age 23 who was killed in July of 2011. While this murder may or may not be characterized as a hate crime by police at this time, it is important that each of us works to eradicate transphobia on a personal and societal level.

...The LGBTQ community is organizing a vigil, which will take place on April 02, 2019 at 6:30pm in the 5000 block of Jost Street near the site of the attack. The LGBTQ community encourages everyone to participate and show solidarity against hatred and violence. Also, Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once released.

In 2016, just about a mile away, another transgender woman, Deeniquia Dodds, was also shot and killed. Four people have been arrested in her death.

Both women were only in their 20's when they were killed.

Williams doesn't believe his fiance was killed because she was transgender, leaving him even more heartbroken and wondering why.

"I will love you forever," said Williams.