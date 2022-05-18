Virginia Health Department investigating potential measles exposures in Loudoun, Fairfax Counties

People who are fully vaccinated against the measles are considered protected against exposure, health officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in May 2019, during a previous measles outbreak in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Health Department (VDH) announced there is an ongoing investigation into potential measles exposures in Northern Virginia.

According to VDH, a child, who was not vaccinated against the disease, is confirmed to have contracted the measles when traveling abroad. Health officials say the child is in "stable condition and improving."

Local health officials are now working to contact people who could have been exposed to the measles in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties.

Here are places and times of potential exposure to the disease:

Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center, at 43480 Yukon Drive in Ashburn, from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 13

Inova Fairfax Hospital, located on 3300 Gallows Road in Falls Church, in the Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments from 5:30 p.m. on May 15 to 2 a.m. on May 16 — or from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on May 16.

VDH says people who were not at either of these locations at the specified times are considered "low risk" for exposure to the measles.

Families, healthcare professionals, and health officials must work together to help protect the entire community. Giving babies the recommended vaccinations by age two is the best way to protect them from 14 serious childhood diseases, like whooping cough (pertussis) and measles. pic.twitter.com/sZ6fIxrRqI — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) April 27, 2022

The measles is a highly contagious virus and people who contract it usually experience symptoms in two stages.

"In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough," VDH said. "The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body."

Importance of getting vaccinated against the measles

The measles is a common disease in many parts of the world, but the best way to avoid contracting the disease is by getting the MMR vaccine. People who have been fully vaccinated against the measles but may have been at one of the possible exposure locations "are protected and do not need to take any action," VHD says.

Anyone who was possibly exposed at Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center should call the Loudoun County call center at 703-737-8300. Anyone possibly exposed to the disease at Inova Fairfax Hospital can call the Fairfax County call center at 202-851-9616.

#HCPs: Travel-related #measles remains a high risk for any of your patients who have not been fully vaccinated against measles. Assess vaccination history of patients planning international travel or those coming from measles-endemic countries. More at: https://t.co/baXryS9kxu. pic.twitter.com/0bCc6J1kZR — CDC (@CDCgov) September 27, 2021

Parents should make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations. Health officials say children should receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine as toddlers between the ages of 12 to 15 months. The second dose should be given prior to the child entering kindergarten.