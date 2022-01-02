Fairfax County health officials warn of possible measles exposure

The Fairfax Health District says a person with the measles was present in two Northern Virginia locations within the last week.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Health Department is working to identify people who may have recently been exposed to a person with the measles.

The measles is a highly contagious disease that is usually spread through coughing, sneezing, or droplets that emit from the nose or mouth. It often also presents in patients with a fever of greater than 101 degrees or rash on the face or body, according to health officials.

The Fairfax County Health Department said a person with the measles was at the Grand Centreville Plaza, off 13880 Braddock Road, and Inova Fairfax Hospital’s Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments within the last week.

Grand Centreville Plaza, 13880 Braddock Rd Centreville, VA 20121 (2/1/2022 -- 11:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Grand Centreville Plaza, 13880 Braddock Rd Centreville, VA 20121 (2/3/2022 -- 2:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Inova Fairfax Hospital -Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments, 3300 Gallows Road Falls Church, VA 22042 (2/3/2022 -- 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m)

According to Fairfax Health, if a person who had been fully vaccinated for the measles was in either of those locations, they should expect to be protected from the diseased. The department added a person who has received only one dose of a measles containing vaccine should also expect to be “very likely protected”.

However, if a person who was at those locations has not received any shots and begins to show symptoms, they are advised to stay home and away from others. Health officials also say they should alert their healthcare provider first before going to them to seek care.

While most Americans were vaccinated for measles at birth, the disease is still known to pop-up in the country from time to time.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention say it usually still spreads in the country in communities with pockets of unvaccinated people or if some one travels abroad and then brings it back stateside.

Last year, the Virginia Department of Health said 21 people in Northern Virginia got the disease after they evacuated from Afghanistan to the Commonwealth.

However, the chances of getting the measles in America still remains very low.