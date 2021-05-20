Want to get to the beach this weekend? Here's what you should know

We'll get a taste of summer heat this weekend. Here's what you need to know if you're planning a getaway.

WASHINGTON — We're expecting the hottest temperatures of the year this weekend, with the mercury hitting 90 degrees in some spots. As COVID-19 restrictions relax around our region, some may be plotting a beach trip for the first time in over a year. Here's a quick guide to help you stay safe in the sun and sand.

Ocean City

Effective May 15, masks are no longer required in Ocean City, but officials are asking everyone to continue practicing social distancing. Private businesses are allowed to put their own mask guidelines in place. The beach and boardwalk are open to visitors. Restaurants and buffets are permitted to open at full capacity, but you're asked to call ahead as some businesses may have adjusted hours. Head to Ocean City's website for more details.

Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach

Beginning Friday, May 21, at 8 a.m., fully vaccinated people are encouraged but not required to wear a face mask. Face masks will still be required in certain crowded settings.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people should continue to wear face coverings and socially distance in public settings.

It is encouraged to be fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before traveling.

The Delaware beaches, overnight accommodations, food and drink establishments are all open.

Assateague Island National Seashore

The beaches in both the Maryland and the Virginia Districts are open for normal recreation activities such as swimming, walking, sitting on the beach, etc. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Outdoor restrooms are open in Maryland and Virginia.

Per CDC guidance people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Masks are required for everyone on all forms of public transportation. Click here for the latest.

Virginia Beach and Colonial Beach