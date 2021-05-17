Highs will be well into the 80s with even a few 90s possible.

WASHINGTON — While the month of May has been relatively comfortable so far, 12 of the first 16 days of the month saw highs below average, some serious heat is on the way for the DMV.

The last time that D.C. (National Airport) hit 90-degrees was on September 4, 2020, when we reached 91 degrees. That's more than 8 months. We could see that streak end before the week is out.

Monday morning, May 17, and the 'Jet Stream' (upper-level winds that push storms along) was still dropping across the Northeastern U.S. and mid-Atlantic. That has kept us cool.

By the end of the week, the 'Jet Stream' will rise more into Southern Canada and that will allow much warmer weather to move into much of the Eastern U.S.

As of Monday morning, forecast high temperatures for D.C. will be in the mid-80s and hotter from Wednesday, May 19 through Wednesday, May, 26.

A look even farther into the future from the Climate Prediction Center shows the highest probabilities of above average temperatures centered just west of D.C. in the 6 to 10-day outlook with areas in the Western U.S. with the highest chances of seeing below average temperatures.

One thing that does stay low is the threat of rain, and we really could use some. As of Monday, Reagan National Airport was running a deficit of 2.03" since March 1.



Here's the latest Daily Climate Report for Washington, D.C.