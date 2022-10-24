Nearly 700 students absent at Stafford High School with flu-like symptoms Monday

A spokesperson for the school reported 670 students were absent to start the week.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — About 670 students at Stafford High School were absent Monday with flu-like symptoms, according to a spokesperson with the school.

About 1,000 students and staff members were out sick Friday. That's nearly half of the student body at the school.

According to Sandra K. Osborn, the Chief Communications Officer for Stafford County Public Schools, approximately 1,000 students did not attend classes. With around 2,100 students enrolled at the high school, that means nearly half of all students were absent due to illness.

Osborn explained that the school system's health services team is working with the local health department in order to identify the root cause of the illness.

On Monday morning, Osborn said a deep cleaning had been performed.