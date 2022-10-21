1,000 students absent with flu-like symptoms in Stafford County, officials say

There are approximately 2,100 students enrolled in Stafford County. Nearly half of them were absent Friday due to flu-like symptoms.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Nearly half of all students in Stafford County were absent Friday due to "flu-like/gastrointestinal symptoms."

According to Sandra K. Osborn, the Chief Communications Officer for Stafford County Public Schools, approximately 1,000 students did not attend classes. With around 2,100 students enrolled, that means nearly half of all students were absent due to illness.

Osborn explained that the school system's health services team is working with the local health department in order to identify the root cause of the illness.

All athletics and activities have been canceled through Sunday.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

