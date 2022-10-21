x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

1,000 students absent with flu-like symptoms in Stafford County, officials say

There are approximately 2,100 students enrolled in Stafford County. Nearly half of them were absent Friday due to flu-like symptoms.

More Videos

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Nearly half of all students in Stafford County were absent Friday due to "flu-like/gastrointestinal symptoms."

According to Sandra K. Osborn, the Chief Communications Officer for Stafford County Public Schools, approximately 1,000 students did not attend classes. With around 2,100 students enrolled, that means nearly half of all students were absent due to illness.

Osborn explained that the school system's health services team is working with the local health department in order to identify the root cause of the illness. 

All athletics and activities have been canceled through Sunday. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Are we seeing RSV cases on the rise?

Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes infections in the lungs and respiratory tract. And it's common in children.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out