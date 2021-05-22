Where to find COVID-19 vaccines this weekend in the DMV

With pharmacies, healthcare providers and mass vaccination sites all available, you have plenty of choices.

WASHINGTON — Vaccination numbers continue to climb across the country and COVID restrictions in many areas across the DC region are dropping.

But for those who have not yet gotten the vaccine, there are lots of spots to get it this weekend.

The best place to find vaccination sites near you is vaccines.gov. The site asks you to enter your zip code and then shows you the vaccination sites nearby. You can also see what type of vaccine each site is offering.

In DC, seven walk-up vaccination sites are open in DC this weekend. Pharmacies, clinics, and healthcare providers are also administering the shot.

Two more pop-up vaccination sites will also be open Saturday in the District, according to a DC press release. One will be at the Pepco Benning Service Center at 3400 Benning Road NE between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. Residents 12 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine there. The 9:30 Club at 815 V St. NW is hosting the other site. Between 2:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M., residents will be able to get the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and a free beer.

DC "residents who are unable to leave home to get vaccinated can still call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination," according to the release.

Maryland vaccination sites can be found here.

Notably, between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. Sunday, people who get vaccinated at the Compare Foods site at 750 Martin Luther King Highway in Hyattsville will get 10% off their grocery bill, according to an email from the Maryland Department of Health.