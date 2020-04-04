WASHINGTON — The Wharf Fish Market in D.C. looked packed on Saturday, and there doesn't seem to be a lot of social distancing being practiced.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sending out guidance to keep six-feet between each other, everything but that was seen. While some patrons to the fish market had gloves and masks on, the distance between people was closer than needed to be socially distant.

A merchant at the fish market was captured by WUSA9, even telling a customer to stay six-feet away, or that they would be "shut down."

D.C.'s stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Wednesday, essentially made it law practice social distancing. It also gave police the authority to enforce the order handed down by the District's Mayor Muriel Bowser.

D.C. was the last in the DMV to implement a stay-at-home order and came after Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia sent down similar orders in their states.

Places like fish markets, meat markets and other types of food markets can be labeled as essential businesses under the stay-at-home order issued.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide is just over 1.1 million, with almost 60,000 deaths and 233,000 recoveries.

D.C. may be one of the next spots in the United States to be impacted the most by the coronavirus.

Deborah Leah Birx, who is a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, said as much in a press briefing on Saturday.

Brix stated that the task force is monitoring D.C. more than other places, eluding that a spike in cases could be seen.

