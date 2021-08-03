Prince William Co. distributing first rounds of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Woodbridge mass vaccination site plans to administer 1,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to registrants.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County has started administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Monday morning at its mass vaccination site in Woodbridge, according to Prince William Health District.

Starting Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Virginia's first mass vaccination site located at 14011 Worth Avenue will give out 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to people who have registered for a COVID-19 vaccine using the county's PrepMod system on the Virginia Department of Health website.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose unlike the other U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved COVID-19 vaccines that require two doses. The FDA says it is safe and effective and authorized it for emergency use on Feb. 27.

Here's what you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to Prince William County Government.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose

A single-dose vaccine may be desirable for people who want to complete their immunization schedule quickly, do not want to return for a second dose, or have difficulty returning for a second dose.

A single dose vaccine is beneficial for walk-in locations, or areas where it is difficult to schedule appointments online.

It is highly effective at preventing severe diseases, including hospitalization and death.

It is authorized for use in people aged 18 years or older (like the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine).

It involves a different technology (method), but one that has been used for many years to develop successful vaccines.

The dose delivered is the same as other COVID-19 vaccines.

The most common side effects among Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 trial participants were injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and nausea.

Most side effects occurred within 2 days post-vaccination and were mild or moderate.

Protection from the vaccine begins about 2 weeks after receiving the shot (like other vaccines, it takes time for the body to develop protection. We still need to wear masks, wash our hands, and social distance).