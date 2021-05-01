Here's how to sign up for a vaccine appointment through DC's web portal

Appointments are only available to health care workers for now, but other essential workers could start getting shots by the end of January.

WASHINGTON — In the District of Columbia, if you need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus – and you’re in the current vaccination phase – you can now schedule an appointment through the city’s new web portal.

Right now, vaccination appointments are only available for health care workers, but Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday the city could begin vaccinating other essential workers as soon as January 25.

Once your vaccination group can get the shot, you can make an appointment at vaccinate.dc.gov.

You’ll have to fill out a questionnaire, including your demographic details, medical and coronavirus history and contact information. Right now, the questionnaire also asks if you’re a health care worker. You will be required to show proof that you work in health care at your vaccination appointment, so DC Health officials said Monday that even though you could “trick” the questionnaire, ultimately it won’t get you a vaccine any faster.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, please fill in the required questionnaire so that we can gather information regarding your readiness for COVID-19 vaccination, and offer guidance to ensure your safety https://t.co/3xKdxLHMjJ



⭐️currently open only for healthcare providers⭐️ pic.twitter.com/dMd6JukXdg — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) January 4, 2021

Questions you’ll be asked to answer include:

Have you had any severe reaction to a vaccine before?

Are you currently under isolation for COVID-19?

Will this be your first COVID-19 vaccine dose?

You’ll also be asked to enter your insurance information, although the vaccine is free.