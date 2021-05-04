Prince George's takes vaccination effort door to door

County leaders are concerned about an alarming drop in demand for vaccination with only 36% of residents receiving their first dose.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Health authorities in Prince George’s County, Maryland are now at the stage of begging residents to come out and get vaccinated. Volunteers are now going door to door to personally urge residents to make an appointment. The county expects to knock on at least 266,000 doors.

Health authorities reported Tuesday that the situation has quickly flipped in the county from a vaccine shortage to too many vaccines and not enough people.

A Monday walk-in clinic at the Wayne Curry Sports and Learning Center in Landover had only 160 residents show up for 500 doses of vaccine, a disappointed County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks said in addition to the door-knocking effort, the county will make at least 1.3 million robocalls and send at least a half-million texts urging residents to get vaccinated.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, more than 2 million Marylanders are now fully vaccinated statewide and COVID rates are dropping.

But Prince George’s is lagging compared to leading counties like Montgomery and Howard with only 36% of the population now vaccinated.

“Do not be surprised if you receive a home visit from us inviting you, please, to be vaccinated," Alsobrooks said Tuesday.

There is no waiting to make a vaccination appointment, according to health authorities in the county.