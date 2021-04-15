Prince George's Co. reports increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply. Here's how residents can pre-register

Prince George's County health officials say the hault in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has not impacted their vaccine supply.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that the county is seeing an increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply after months of addressing vaccine equity issues with the state.

The county reports that as they move to Phase 3 in vaccine distribution they are well equipped to accommodate the needs of residents who seek vaccination. Over 100,000 vaccines have been administered, meaning one out of five adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, Alsobrooks said during a news conference.

She said although vaccine equity has been a long-standing issue for the county, officials have been at work and are making progress to make vaccines available for all.

"COVID-19 will absolutely not have the final say in our county," Alsobrooks said.

With six vaccination sites and three mobile units throughout the county, the push to move to Phase 3 and encourage residents ages 16 and older to get vaccinated has become achievable. Alsobrooks also said 65% of vaccines at the FEMA site in Greenbelt is reserved for Prince George's County residents with 21,000 vaccine shots available per week.

Health officials noted that the county also has the capacity to take care of COVID-19 patients. With about 14% of COVID-19 patients making up the county hospital capacity, they are well equipped to meet the demand.

With the recent news of the recommended hault of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), county health officials urge residents who've received the vaccine to contact their health provider if in three weeks they feel a shortness of breath, back pain or potential bloodclots.

As of Thursday, there have been no reports of major side effects from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the county, health officials said.