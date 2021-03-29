Maryland public schools staff vaccination data shows disparities

The estimated data shows less than half of Prince George’s County school staff said they wanted a vaccine, but 100% of those who asked for a shot received it.

MARYLAND, USA — So many in our area are still scrambling to get a vaccine and frontline workers, like teachers, seem like they would be the first in line.

However, recent data out of Maryland shows that might not be true in some parts of the state. Vaccination data submitted by Maryland schools released last week shows some surprising disparities.

The estimated data shows less than half of Prince George’s County school staff said they wanted a vaccine, but 100% of those who asked for a shot received it.

WUSA9 reached out to the Prince George's County Educators' Association (PGCEA) for their perspective.

President-Elect and school psychologist Donna Christy said that data didn’t match up with their own when they surveyed members last week.

“About 93% indicated they plan to get vaccinated and about 88% said they were somewhere in the vaccination process either had at least one shot or had both shots,” PGCEA President-Elect Donna Christy said. “Most of the people I've talked to are definitely planning on trying actively trying to get vaccinated.”

She said one reason for the discrepancy between her data and the state data could be that attitudes towards the vaccine are quickly changing and potential staff reluctance to share their personal vaccination information with the school district.

Here is an update on the vaccination status of Maryland's local school systems, as of 3/24/21. pic.twitter.com/OxmwWy1nZO — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 29, 2021

“A lot of people have been sharing their experience with the vaccine so more and more people are becoming comfortable because they're seeing that their colleagues have gotten it and nothing bad happened.”

Christy also highlighted that vaccination data does not tell the full story of educators’ attitudes about a safe-return to school.

“There are all the other mitigation factors; the masking, the social distancing, the ventilation systems which are a problem,” she said. “Also, it's not just about [the educators] being vaccinated to come back to school, they're concerned about their family members at home that can't be vaccinated yet because they don't qualify or they're concerned about the children that they teach and their children's families.”

The County’s schools plan to reopen for in-person hybrid learning starting in April, while educators and central office staff were set to return to the classroom this month.

Montgomery County schools estimated that all staff members asked to get vaccinated, while just 58% have received it. Schools in Queen Anne’s County lag the furthest behind, with only 43% of all staff members who wanted a vaccine receiving one.

Out of the total 24 school districts in the report, 18 of them said they’ve vaccinated 98% or more of staff members who wanted a shot.