Maryland will get nearly 50,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland will receive its first shipment of the newest COVID-19 vaccine this week, made by Johnson & Johnson, according to Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor said Monday that the state has been initially allocated 49,600 doses of the J&J vaccine.

Hogan said 100% of doses will be deployed to providers this week.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, effective, and made right here in Maryland,” Hogan said. “Our plan is to get this vaccine into the community right away and right into arms so that we can continue increasing our vaccination rate.”

This is the third COVID-19 vaccine granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. State health officials will direct the J&J vaccine allocation widely to mass vaccination sites, hospitals, local health departments, and community health centers.

In addition, the J&J vaccine will be deployed to pharmacies that the federal government has selected to participate in its retail pharmacy partnership.

In preparing for the allocation of J&J vaccines, federal officials have advised states that “persons may receive any recommended COVID-19 vaccine and are encouraged to receive the earliest available COVID-19 vaccine.”

Additionally, officials said that a single-dose vaccine may be desirable for people who want to complete their immunization schedule quickly, do not want to return for a second dose, or have difficulty returning for a second dose.

Earlier Monday morning, Hogan announced that more than 40% of Marylanders ages 65 and older have now received COVID-19 vaccines.

Overall, Maryland providers have administered 1,322,588 COVID-vaccines and 95.6% of all first doses received from the federal government. As of Monday, the state is averaging a new record of 35,072 shots per day