How to book a vaccine appointment without a photo ID in the DMV | The Q & A

Many want to know how they, or an elderly loved one, can prove residency at a vaccine appointment if they don’t have a license.

WASHINGTON — The Q and A team at WUSA9 are taking on your vaccine questions.

We reached out to the D.C., Maryland and Virginia health departments to find out.

QUESTION: Do you have to have a license to get a vaccine appointment?

ANSWER: The answer is, no, in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

You’ll need to prove that you’re eligible under the current vaccine phase, but you can choose to do so without a license or photo ID.

In Virginia, the health department specified to WUSA9 that proof of residency isn’t a requirement to get vaccinated and that, “You can not be turned away for lack of documentation.”

Maryland also does not have a statewide residency requirement, however, “Maryland’s local jurisdictions and individual vaccinators may set their own policies regarding residency and eligibility to receive a vaccine locally.”

QUESTION: If required, how can you prove residency without a license?

ANSWER: It’s best to call and check with the facility that you book your appointment at to see what proof of residency they prefer, as the requirements can differ across each locality and individual vaccination site.

However, if you’re looking to get an idea of what might work before having a conversation, the various Department of Motor Vehicles across the D.C. metro area have lists of ways to show residency and identification without a photo ID.

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicle's list includes presenting recent utility bills that show your name and address or a medical bill or official government mail that has been recently addressed to you. Recent is largely defined on the website as, “within the last 60 days.”

A deed, mortgage or unexpired rental agreement with your name and signature will also suffice. These are a few items of many the D.C. It is also suggested, to ask locals to bring two of the listed documents depending on the item.