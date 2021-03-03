You can now pre-register for a vaccine appointment in DC and be alerted when one is available

Several new mass vaccination sites will also open in D.C. to administer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots.

WASHINGTON — After numerous technical difficulties plagued the rollout of D.C.'s vaccine eligibility expansion, DC Health and Mayor Muriel Bowser's office announced they will unveil a new pre-registration system.

The new process will allow D.C. residents to pre-register online or by calling the District's call center and providing basic health information. Then, when appointments become available for their eligibility group, they will be alerted through email, phone call, and/or text message that they can now be an appointment. Under the new system, DC Health will continue to set aside appointments for residents living in priority zip codes.

The new system is expected to launch March 11, while the current vaccine portal will still be used for this week's appointments.

On Thursday, March 4 at 9 a.m., 5,750 appointments will open to the following DC residents:

DC residents who live in priority zip codes and are 65 and older

DC residents who live in priority zip codes and are 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition

Priority zip codes include 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032, 20593.

On Friday, March 5 at 9 a.m., 5,750 additional appointments will open to the same group of D.C. residents living in any zip code.

DC Health acknowledged the glitches that negatively affected the registration process for many last week, and said it had been working with Microsoft to ensure a better user experience.

"I got all the way through the appointment section and it froze up on me and then it kicked me all the way back to the beginning," Ward 4 resident David Small said. "I could never get back in because the system seemed so overloaded."

The improvements include:

Increased server availability for the portal

Addition of a 'waiting room' allowing 3,000 users to access the appointment questionnaire at a time

Removal of the CAPTCHA from the questionnaire altogether

1/ This week, the District will continue to use the https://t.co/BmyOxFg0Qx appointment portal and call center. DC Health and OCTO have been working with Microsoft to ensure a better user experience. pic.twitter.com/UBaZ8KmSze — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 3, 2021

Who is currently eligible for a vaccine in DC?

DC residents who are 65 years old and older

DC residents 16-64 years old with qualifying medical conditions (see chart below)

Individuals who work in health care settings

Members of DC Fire & EMS; MPD officers

Department of Corrections employees and residents

Continuity of District Government personnel

Residents of long-term and intermediate care facilities and residents of community residential facilities/group homes

Individuals experiencing homelessness

Teachers and staff who are, or will be, working in person at a traditional or public charter school

Child care workers and teachers and staff at independent schools in DC;

Individuals who work in a grocery store setting

Outreach workers in health, human, and social services

Individuals who work in manufacturing or food packaging

Vaccinations booked through DC Health are currently only available to those 18 and older, but Children's National Hospital is currently allowing 16 and 17-year-olds with qualifying conditions to be put on a waiting list for a Pfizer vaccine.

Bowser's office also said that several new mass vaccination sites will open in D.C. to administer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. The press release did not specify how many sites will open or where they will be located.