DC Public Schools opens COVID vaccination clinics for students, families

WASHINGTON — Starting June 1, any District resident who is 12 years or older can visit select DC Public Schools (DCPS) and receive their COVID-19 vaccine, school officials said in a release.

In partnership with DC Health and Safeway Pharmacies, walk-in vaccination clinics will open at Anacostia High School, Eastern High School, Luke C. Moore High School, and Ida B. Wells Middle School. Schools will be open Monday-Saturday and hours vary by location:

Ida B. Wells Middle School: Wednesday-Saturday (9 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 7 pm)

Wednesday-Saturday (9 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 7 pm) Luke C. Moore High School: Monday-Thursday (9 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 7 pm)

Monday-Thursday (9 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 7 pm) Eastern High School: Monday, Thursday-Saturday (9 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 7 pm)

Monday, Thursday-Saturday (9 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 7 pm) Anacostia High School: Monday-Thursday (9 am to 1 pm,

2 pm to 7 pm)

No appointment is needed, and Pfizer is the only vaccine offered for all people who stop by a school clinic. For anyone 12 to 17 years old, they will need a parent or guardian to sign a consent form at the vaccination clinic and acknowledge their relationship with the adolescent.

“The science is clear: vaccines are the single most effective tool we have to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee in a statement. “To help meet our commitment to fully reopen schools for every student, every day in the fall, it is our responsibility as a community to get vaccinated, including our middle school and high school students.”