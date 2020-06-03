ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Three people in Maryland are confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan's office said on Thursday in a statement. All three patients are residents of Montgomery County, according to Hogan, who officially declared a state of emergency.

“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland," the statement read. "The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition."

Hogan said the patients include a married couple in their 70s and another individual in their 50s. All three patients are in good condition and are in quarantine, according to Hogan.

"A thorough investigation is underway to fully determine any of their potential recent interactions with the public," Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan said the state has been prepared for the situation for several weeks and urged Marylanders to not panic.

"While this news is serious, this is exactly what our state has been actively and aggressively preparing for many weeks now, he continued. "I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates."

RELATED: The coronavirus outbreak is now larger than SARS, MERS and ebola combined. But, so far, also less fatal

This story is developing.

Montgomery Co. Schools announced they have plans to go digital if coronavirus outbreak spreads to Maryland.

The school system's digital portal and cable TV channel are to be leveraged to keep the learning going if schools are forced to close, the superintendent says.

As of Thursday, world health officials had confirmed more than 98,000 cases of coronavirus globally, including more than 160 in the U.S.

Those numbers mean that, in the less than two months world health authorities have been tracking the virus, COVID-19 has already spread to more people than the 2002 SARS, 2012 MERS and 2014 ebola epidemics

As of March 5, world health authorities have reported more than 96,000 cases of COVID-19 globally.

Jordan Fischer

More troubling is that COVID-19 has so far been more infectious and more lethal than the seasonal flu – with a mortality rate estimated to be 10%-30% higher than the seasonal flu.

COVID-19 has so far presented as more infectious than MERs and ebola, and with a higher mortality rate than the seasonal flu.

Jordan Fischer

To date, only 12 patients have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Eleven of them were in Washington state. The 12th was in Placer County, California.

To check the status of the virus in your state, please see your state health department's websites:

RELATED: Coronavirus Q&A: Infectious disease specialist and CBS' travel editor answer your questions

RELATED: Montgomery Co. Schools will go digital if coronavirus outbreak comes to Maryland

RELATED: Coronavirus fears grip markets again as stocks and bond yields slide

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 11th Washington death, Senate passes $8.3 billion bill to fight virus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.