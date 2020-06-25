Here's what's changing under Prince George's County's full Phase 2 reopening

The County will move from a modified Phase 2 reopening to full Phase 2 reopening on June 29.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says the county will move from a modified Phase 2 to a full Phase 2 reopening on June 29 at 5 p.m. Gatherings can expand to 100 people and several nonessential businesses previously closed, such as gyms and malls, can begin to reopen, with capacity limits and social distancing in place.

“We remain cautiously optimistic as we move forward with our phased reopening and recovery of Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said. “I am encouraged by the progress that we have made together as a community to slow the spread of this virus, and I know that if we all continue to take certain precautions, we can continue to contain the spread of COVID-19 in this next phase of our reopening.”

Here's what will change under full Phase 2 reopening:

Gyms and fitness centers: 1 patron per 200 square feet, not to exceed 50% capacity

1 patron per 200 square feet, not to exceed 50% capacity Retail stores: 1 person per 100 square feet in the store, not to exceed 50% percent capacity

1 person per 100 square feet in the store, not to exceed 50% percent capacity Houses of worship: Indoor services to 50% capacity, with physical distancing requirements in place

Indoor services to 50% capacity, with physical distancing requirements in place Barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, and spas: 50% capacity and by appointment only

50% capacity and by appointment only Shopping malls: 50% capacity, with physical distancing in place

50% capacity, with physical distancing in place Outdoor pools: Both public and private at 50% capacity, with physical distancing in place

Both public and private at 50% capacity, with physical distancing in place Indoor pools: Remain closed

Remain closed Casinos, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, indoor skating rinks and miniature golf: 50% capacity

50% capacity Amusement parks: 40% capacity.

40% capacity. Childcare facilities: Can reopen for all children, with masks and gloves worn by all employees, appropriate social distancing and disinfecting in place, staggered drop-offs and pickups, daily symptom checks and strict dismissal policy in the event of positive cases

Can reopen for all children, with masks and gloves worn by all employees, appropriate social distancing and disinfecting in place, staggered drop-offs and pickups, daily symptom checks and strict dismissal policy in the event of positive cases Car washes: Allowed to perform internal cleaning, with all employees wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other safeguards in place.

Allowed to perform internal cleaning, with all employees wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other safeguards in place. Outdoor youth sports: No more than 100 people in any area, still in small groups with no more than 9 children and 1 coach per group.

No more than 100 people in any area, still in small groups with no more than 9 children and 1 coach per group. Social and fraternal clubs: 50% capacity, with physical distancing in place

All CDC guidelines and safety precautions must be adhered to for all locations, and wearing masks in any public space is still recommended.

Government buildings are remaining closed to the public, but many virtual services are available.

County health data found that the positivity rate among Prince Georgians has declined from a high of 43.1% in April, down to 7.8%. Deaths per week have decreased by 64% from a high of 74 deaths per week in April, and hospitalization rates have declined for seven consecutive weeks, decreasing by 67% from the highest average.