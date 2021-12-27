Hospital beds filling up across the region as omicron cases go up

The Maryland Hospital Association says capacity for ICU beds has reached over 90%

ELKRIDGE, Md. — The upward trend in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the omicron variant, is causing more disruptions as the race to obtain tests ramps up.

Hospitalizations are going up across the region, including in Maryland where medical experts say hospital systems are nearing capacity.

Nearly 82% of in-patient beds are currently in use and nearly 72% of ICU beds are in use in Maryland, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Maryland Hospital Association President & CEO Bob Atlas said the situation is more dire due to a growing staff shortage.

"The constraint we have is staff," Atlas told WUSA9. "People have left the profession or they've been sidelined for one reason or another. And, they're tired, they're really tired."

Atlas said the real capacity for ICU beds is over 90% when analyzing staffed beds with adequate medical staff.

In the District, the same data shows 64% of in-patient beds are in use and nearly 76% of ICU beds are occupied. Local health officials reported 9,200 cases of COVID-19 over Christmas weekend.

The DC Hospital Association is monitoring numbers but believes hospitals "remain sufficient to care for patients."

Compared to the delta variant, omicron is more contagious, according to medical experts.

Dr. Linda Nabha, an infectious diseases expert, says most of the COVID-19 patients contracted the omicron variant. While it appears symptoms are milder, Nabha stressed how it is too early to tell.

"Right now we haven't been able to differentiate if this is truly a milder illness or not," Nabha said. "Based on the numbers and based on the hospitalizations and increased number of those affected right now, we know it's very infectious."

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently declared a hospital disaster and started implementing crisis standards of care protocols, citing a substantial increase in COVID-19 patients at two hospitals in Bel Air and Havre de Grace. Cases have gone up by 458% percent at both hospitals during the last month. The hospital system as a whole has seen a 733% spike.

Governor Larry Hogan, who tested positive for the virus earlier this month, announced the state surpassed the threshold of 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations. He fears the state could reach record levels of more than 2,000 in a few weeks.

Under a state order, hospitals are directed to begin canceling elective surgeries once the statewide threshold reaches 1,200. If it hits 1,500, hospitals are ordered to implement their pandemic plans, which would include how to optimize existing bed capacity and redeploy staff or alter staffing models.

The Maryland Hospital Association warned hospital beds across the state are nearing capacity. It launched a campaign called Sound the Alarm to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks and avoid large gatherings over the holidays. MHA is working with the state to get patients out of hospitals and balance loads. MHA is teaming up with nursing facilities to reduce discharge delays, especially unvaccinated patients and those who are COVID-19 positive.