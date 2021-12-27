9,200 COVID cases reported over Christmas weekend, DC Health says

The positive cases were reported between December 23 and December 26.

WASHINGTON — (A previous version of this story reported 6,500 new COVID cases, DC Health has since updated that number)

DC Health says 9,200 new COVID cases were reported over the holiday weekend.

According to the District's coronavirus date report, the positive cases were reported between December 23 and December 26. The new cases bring the District's overall positive case total to 88,765.

DC Health also reported a 73-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman both died from the virus over the holiday weekend.

Health officials say out of the 345 total ICU beds in D.C., only 54 beds are available. Data shows 291 of those beds are being used by ICU patients and 42 of the beds are taken by COVID-positive ICU patients.

DC Health is supplying eight library branches with 1,000 rapid test kits each, per day. Residents can obtain two kits, or four tests, per day, at those locations. Proof of residency is also required to get the kits. After using a rapid at-home test, residents should report their results to DC Health at coronavirus.dc.gov/overthecounter.

You can check the availability of test kits here.

